John Harbaugh sparks speculation with cryptic quote about Diontae Johnson

December 2, 2024
by Grey Papke
Diontae Johnson warming up for a game

Sep 15, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (5) during pregame warm ups against the Los Angeles Chargers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Baltimore Ravens made a move to acquire wide receiver Diontae Johnson prior to the trade deadline. Now he appears to by firmly on the outs roughly one month later.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh offered a cryptic comment about Johnson on Monday, one day after the wide receiver did not play a single snap in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Harbaugh essentially refused to comment on Johnson’s situation, saying there were “moving parts” that the team had to work through.

“At this time, I’m going to have to wait. There are moving parts we’re going to have to figure out and explore,” Harbaugh told reporters.

It certainly does not sound like Johnson has much of a role on the Ravens moving forward. He has barely even played since moving to the Ravens, with just one catch on five targets in five games since the trade. He did not seem entirely happy with his limited role after being acquired, but things have only gotten worse for him, not better.

It is safe to say Johnson’s contract year is not going as planned. He was a 1,000-yard receiver just three years ago, but even his old coach is publicly dismissing him now.

