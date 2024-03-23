DJ Moore has big target for Bears wide receivers next year

DJ Moore is very excited about the Chicago Bears’ addition of Keenan Allen, and he thinks big things are in store for the team’s offense as a result.

Moore said in an appearance on Chicago’s 670 The Score that he is hugely excited to pair with Allen, and he envisions the pair putting up massive numbers in 2024.

“I know we’ve both talked about how we’re going to complement each other. So I’m just looking forward to that,” Moore said on The Mully & Haugh Show. “It might be a race to 1,000 (yards), but that’s just a friendly competition. At end of the day, if we’re winning, whoever is catching the ball, I don’t really care.”

It is certainly possible that Moore is right. He tallied 1,364 receiving yards last year, while Allen had 1,243 with the Los Angeles Chargers. The big question is probably whether the Bears throw the ball frequently and successfully enough to allow both receivers to hit the target.

The Bears will also be working under a new quarterback, with Caleb Williams almost certain to go first overall. Allen, at least, has a head start on getting to know his new QB.