DJ Moore had savage way of trolling Lions fan

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore had a special gift for a fan after the star wide receiver scored a touchdown against the Detroit Lions last Sunday, and that fan was rooting for the other team.

Brothers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Equanimeous St. Brown host a podcast together. Amon-Ra plays for the Lions, who just defeated Equanimeous’ Bears in Week 11. The two got to discuss the game during the latest episode of their “St. Brown Brothers” podcast, which was released on Wednesday.

Equanimeous shared a funny story about a Lions fan who was seated behind the visiting bench at Ford Field. He said he remembered the same fan from when the Bears traveled to Detroit last season. Equanimeous explained how the fan heckled him and some other Chicago players, but Moore had the perfect response after hauling in a 39-yard-touchdown pass from Justin Fields.

According to Equanimeous, Moore wrote “shut up” on the ball and handed it to the Lions fan. You can see the video of Equanimeous describing the situation below, but beware that it contains inappropriate language:

“There’s a guy that sits behind our bench that just talks nonstop all game,” Equanimeous recalled. “Literally, some fat black dude just yelling the whole game. He was there last year too. The whole game, in the front row right behind our bench. … When DJ scored he f—ing took the ball and f—ing signed it and [wrote] ‘shut up’ and gave it to him.”

That is one way to respond to a fan who won’t stop running his mouth, though you could argue that the fan got the last laugh. A free game ball is a pretty decent souvenir to take home.