DK Metcalf defends Drew Lock after US Open Tennis account roast

The US Open Tennis Twitter account went viral Saturday for a joke at the expense of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock. Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf came to Lock’s defense.

After ESPN’s SportsCenter account posted a highlight from Saturday’s Wimbledon match between Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas, a Twitter user with the username “seahawksfan2314” replied to the tweet by saying tennis was “not a sport.” The US Open Twitter account had a savage response, but took an unnecessary shot at Lock in the process.

Metkalf, one of Lock’s new teammates, apparently didn’t like what he saw and responded to the US Open’s account.

“Aight Chill we get the point @usopen,” Metcalf tweeted.

Aight Chill we get the point @usopen — DK Metcalf (@dkm14) July 2, 2022

The US Open Twitter account had a funny response to Metcalf that seemed like it was intended to defuse the situation.

“after reviewing your photo from before the draft… we agree,” the account wrote.

The the receiver’s muscular physique.

after reviewing your photo from before the draft… we agree — US Open Tennis (@usopen) July 2, 2022

Metcalf has shown his support for Lock before, asking Metcalf’s followers to “chill on the Drew Lock slander” following the Russell Wilson trade.

Lock’s numbers in his three seasons with the Broncos weren’t great. He threw for 4,740 yards and 25 touchdowns to 20 interceptions in 24 games. Regardless, the Seahawks also seem to have Lock’s back, with head coach Pete Carroll offering up a big compliment to his potential starting quarterback.