US Open tennis account brutally roasts Drew Lock

Poor Drew Lock was the victim of a vicious burn from a very unexpected place on Saturday.

After ESPN’s SportsCenter account posted a highlight from Saturday’s Wimbledon match between Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas, a Twitter user with the username “seahawksfan2314” responded by dismissing tennis as “not a sport.” This kind of barb would have gone ignored if not for the Twitter account of the US Open, which intervened quickly.

not a sport says the person about to watch 17 games of Drew Lock at QB — US Open Tennis (@usopen) July 2, 2022

“Not a sport says the person about to watch 17 games of Drew Lock at QB,” the account wrote.

The response quickly went viral. That’s not just because of a Twitter account for a tennis tournament butting in like that, but because the burn was so targeted and vicious. Lock didn’t really deserve that.

For what it’s worth, the Seahawks appear to have some confidence in Lock, who will be tasked with taking over following Russell Wilson’s trade to Denver. That optimism is not shared by most of the general public, obviously.