DK Metcalf swings helmet at teammate in huge training camp fight

Wednesday’s Seattle Seahawks practice got out of control, and thanks to a live NFL Network broadcast, fans got to see a lot more of it than the team probably would have liked.

NFL Network was broadcasting from Seahawks camp Wednesday when a large fight broke out between Seattle players. Most notably, NFL Network’s cameras were perfectly positioned to catch a glimpse of star Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf swinging a helmet at an unidentified teammate.

DK Metcalf going full Myles Garrett vs a teammate is 😳😳pic.twitter.com/9R1PxgsKdY — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 7, 2024

It was not clear who Metcalf was swinging at, or who the helmet belonged to. Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune suggested that Metcalf was swinging at cornerback Tre Brown, and that it was hardly an isolated incident. According to Bell, Brown punched wide receiver Jake Bobo in the face at one point, and that Bobo required medical attention. Two other players were also thrown out of practice by coach Mike Macdonald.

Mike Macdonald calls his #Seahawks together after one of the most contentious camp practices in many years. Tre Brown punched Jake Bobo in the face, trainer needs to assist. DK Metcalf, Brown traded blows. Macdonald threw Derick Hall, Christian Haynes out of practice for fighting pic.twitter.com/bquti6noOw — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 7, 2024

Training camp fights do happen, but this was quite extreme even by those standards. It brings back memories of an infamous 2022 incident in which Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald swung helmets at Cincinnati Bengals players during a joint practice. Still, even that was a bit different, as Donald was targeting players on other teams, while Metcalf actually went after one of his own teammates that way.

Metcalf is undoubtedly the star of Seattle’s offense, and he posted his third 1,000-yard season in 2023. His temper has been a problem at times, though, and that seems to have surfaced again on Wednesday. It remains to be seen whether the Seahawks choose to do anything about this latest incident, especially since it was caught on camera.