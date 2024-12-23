DK Metcalf makes big mistake in loss to Vikings

DK Metcalf appeared to cost his Seattle Seahawks in their loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday with a poor route.

The Seahawks had a 1st-and-15 from their 12-yard line down 27-24 to the Vikings with 55 seconds left in their Week 16 game at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wa. It was Seattle’s first play from scrimmage after they had forced a punt from Minnesota.

Geno Smith took the snap and looked to his right for Metcalf. He threw a pass towards the sideline where he thought Metcalf would be, but Metcalf wasn’t there. Instead, Theo Jackson intercepted the pass to ice the victory for Minnesota.

FOX analyst Mark Sanchez explained that the interception appeared to be due to laziness/sloppiness from Metcalf. Sanchez believed that Metcalf was supposed to make a sharper cut on his route but instead seemed to give up.

Smith and Metcalf not on the same page. A huge road win for the Vikings @UKVikingsFans#Skol pic.twitter.com/Wkvr9LfnSl — The Irish NFL Show (@IreNFL) December 23, 2024

Metcalf should have been where the ball was, not where he was. That’s likely why Smith was so upset on the play.

Sanchez believed Metcalf was supposed to run a 7 corner route, which involves the receiver going vertical before breaking to the sideline on a 45-degree angle. Metcalf should have been in front of the safety as he cut towards the sideline but didn’t do that, allowing Jackson to intercept the ball.

That play iced the game and gave the 13-2 Vikings the victory. It dropped the Seahawks to 8-7. Smith finished the game 31/43 for 314 yards with 3 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. Metcalf finished with 3 catches for 57 yards and a touchdown on 7 targets.