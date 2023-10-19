DK Metcalf frustrating Seahawks fans with latest comments

DK Metcalf has left Seattle Seahawks fans frustrated with his latest comments.

Metcalf was called for unnecessary roughness in his Seahawks’ 17-13 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

DK Metcalf got hit with a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty for this cheapshot on Bengals CB Cam Taylor-Britt. pic.twitter.com/o0MinoCSbS — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 15, 2023

That was Metcalf’s fifth penalty of the season, which is tied for a team high. He got started with a 15-yard penalty in Week 1 and has been up to the same stuff ever since.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told the media Wednesday that Metcalf knows he needs to change things up.

“He knows. He’s got to clean it up. We have to make sure we’re aware of how they’re calling stuff. He’s a very aggressive player, very physical and it stands out and he draws attention because of that. So we’ve got to be cleaner. He knows it and he’s got to get it done,” Carroll said.

But Metcalf seemed more dismissive when asked about the issue. He recounted each penalty and made it seem like no big deal.

“I’m doing pretty good if I look at it and judge myself, how I play. I just try to be consistent and have clean hands or whatever the case may be, but I’m not going to change who I am as a player or a person,” Metcalf said.

Pete Carroll on DK Metcalf's penalties for Seahawks: "We all have to acknowledge it…He knows he's got to clean it up. "He's got to get it done." (This may be a recording) — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) October 18, 2023

Well, that’s not good. Each time Metcalf incurs a 15-yard penalty, he is hurting his team immensely. He should aim to contain that.

Metcalf is in his fifth season with Seattle. He has 22 catches for 337 yards and 2 touchdowns this season.