DK Metcalf goes viral for funny tweet about his bathroom incident

No. 14 is all but confirming that he had to do a No. 2 during Sunday’s game.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf had a hilarious incident in Week 4 against the Detroit Lions. Early in the fourth quarter, Metcalf was carted off the field because he needed to [checks notes] take a bathroom break. Have a look at the funny video here.

Metcalf posted a hilarious tweet about the incident a few hours later.

“That clinch walk wouldn’t have made it,” he wrote with a laughing emoji.

Anyone who has ever experienced such an emergency (particularly once you have hit the “prairie dog” phase) can relate. It is best to stay as stationary as possible en route to the nearest bathroom and avoid, um, unclenching.

Fortunately for Metcalf, he appears to have made it to the john just fine. The Seahawks also defeated Detroit 48-45 as the former All-Pro Metcalf finished with a season-high 149 yards receiving. He is not the only NFL star to have experienced that kind of in-game crisis either.