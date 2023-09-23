Does 1 new stat vindicate Daniel Jones?

The New York Giants were dismantled by the San Francisco 49ers, 30-12, on Thursday night and it’s been quarterback Daniel Jones who has received much of the criticism in the aftermath.

That’s not uncommon for Jones, who was a league-wide lightning rod long before signing a four-year, $160 million contract this past offseason.

Following Thursday night’s game, which saw Jones put up 142 total yards with one interception, anonymous members of the 49ers took a few potshots. They joined the growing swell of anti-Jones sentiment, laughing at his $40 million per year contract with one even calling it “unbelievable.”

In an instant, memories of Jones’ historic comeback win against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2 were washed away. Instead, the argument again became that Jones, himself, is washed at just 26 years old.

But was there a reason for the team’s lackluster offensive play beyond just the lacking quarterback production?

Sam Munson of Pro Football Focus recently named one potential culprit, pointing out that Jones has been under relentless pressure since the season began.

Through 3 games, Daniel Jones has been under pressure 47% of the time. That's generally a number that produces completely non-viable QB play. — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) September 22, 2023

The reality is, no one wants to hear about what’s happening around Daniel Jones anymore. If something goes wrong, he’s at fault and that’s that. He rarely receives the same analytical analysis that other quarterbacks around the league do largely because he’s such a polarizing figure. If Saquon Barkley or Darren Waller drop a pass that’s then intercepted, it’s DJ’s fault. If he faces pressure on 50 percent of his drop-backs, perhaps he should learn to block for himself.

On Thursday night, Jones was without Barkley, left tackle Andrew Thomas and left guard Ben Bredeson. The offensive line had a rookie center starting just his third NFL game, a left tackle making his second-ever start at the position, an oft-injured deep reserve starting at left guard and a right guard making just his second-ever NFL start. The results were as expected but in the minds of many, DJ still had to find a way on his own.

Forget the pass protection grades of 3.8 (LG), 3.9 (RG), 11.7 (LT), 22.8 (C) and 48.2 (RT). Jones couldn’t pull off another miracle with no help around him and therefor deserves the criticism. Or something.

Unfortunately for Jones, this is how it’s going to be for however long he suits up in the NFL. People want him to fail so when the Giants do, no one will be at fault other than him.