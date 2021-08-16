Dolphins’ Allen Hurns expected to miss three months with wrist injury

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Allen Hurns has not played since 2019 after he opted out of last season due to COVID-19, and his return is going to have to wait a while longer.

Hurns is expected to miss three months after suffering a wrist injury that will require surgery, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Hurns signed a two-year, $7 million contract with the Dolphins prior to the 2019 season. He had decent involvement in the offense in his first year with the team, catching 32 passes for 416 yards and two touchdowns. It will be tough for him to duplicate that this year after missing several games, and that assumes he even remains on the roster.

Prior to signing with Miami, Hurns spent a season with the Dallas Cowboys. The 29-year-old appeared in all 16 games in 2018 and caught 20 passes.