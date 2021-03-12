Dolphins want to bring back Ryan Fitzpatrick

The Miami Dolphins let Ryan Fitzpatrick walk this offseason, but that doesn’t mean they wouldn’t bring him back if they can.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores said Thursday that the team would like to have Fitzpatrick back, presumably as a backup to Tua Tagovailoa.

Flores is asked about where things stand with Ryan Fitzpatrick, a UDFA. "We have a lot of respect and admiration for him…he embodies all the characteristics we're looking for. Honestly, we'd love to have him back…" However, Flo cites cap restrictions as a possible detriment. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) March 11, 2021

Beyond the salary cap issue, there is the question of whether Fitzpatrick would want to return to Miami. He would probably rather go somewhere he would have a chance to win the starting job, and the Dolphins seem set on Tagovailoa right now. Plus, there’s the risk of the Dolphins swinging a major trade and bringing in someone Fitzpatrick would have no chance of competing with.

Fitzpatrick showed he could still play in 2020, throwing for 2,091 yards and 13 touchdowns in seven starts for the Dolphins. There was some chatter that the 38-year-old could retire, but that doesn’t appear to be the case.