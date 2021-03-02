Deshaun Watson sure seems to love spending time in Miami

The Houston Texans quarterback was photographed hanging out at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach. The person pictured with Watson shared the photo on Instagram Sunday.

In February, Watson was dining with some Dolphins players at a Miami hotspot.

Watson has wanted a trade from the Texans since the season ended. The Dolphins are one of the teams Watson reportedly prefers as a trade destination, and they are listed among the favorites to get him. The problem for him is that the Texans appear to have no intent to let him go.

The 25-year-old quarterback has played four seasons in the NFL and passed for 33 touchdowns last season.