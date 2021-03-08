Ryan Fitzpatrick reportedly has not ruled out playing in 2021

Ryan Fitzpatrick is expected to draw plenty of interest if he hits free agency later this month, but a report over the weekend claimed the veteran quarterback may be leaning toward retirement. Unless Fitzpatrick confirms that publicly, it would be unwise to count him out.

Citing a person close to the situation, Alain Poupart of Sports Illustrated’s AllDolphins channel reported that Fitzpatrick intends to play in the NFL next season.

NFL Network’s Ian Raported later said the same.

For whatever it’s worth: Former #Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, 38, does plan on playing in 2021, and he should have a solid FA market for his role. There’s been some public debate about his future, but he does intend to play this year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2021

The Denver Broncos are one team that is said to have interest in Fitzpatrick. NFL reporter John Clayton said on Friday that Fitzpatrick is “out of the mix” for Denver because he is likely to retire.

It wouldn’t exactly be a shock if Fitzpatrick called it a career, as he is 38. However, he told “The Pat McAfee Show” roughly a month ago that “these last two years have really re-lit that fire under me and I still want to play.”

Fitzpatrick posted a passer rating of 95.6 with the Miami Dolphins last year and earned the truth of head coach Brian Flores. The Dolphins are now committed to Tua Tagovailoa, and Fitzpatrick would likely want a chance to start in 2021 if he does play.

Fitzpatrick has been mentioned as a possible QB solution for multiple teams. He’d be a great bridge option in a handful of situations across the NFL.