Dolphins defensive standout expected to hit free agency

One of the Miami Dolphins’ defensive standouts is expected to hit free agency in the coming days.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano reported on Sunday that the Dolphins are not expected to use the franchise tag on Christian Wilkins. The defensive tackle is expected to hit free agency.

Development out of Indy: Several league sources expect #Dolphins’ Christian Wilkins to avoid franchise tag. Miami source says keeping options open, but teams bracing for star DT to hit free agency. That and much, much more from @DanGrazianoESPN and mehttps://t.co/DUUbVAlj5b pic.twitter.com/JNbQQifJoa — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 3, 2024

The 28-year-old Wilkins has stood out on the field ever since being picked No. 13 overall by the Dolphins in 2019. Wilkins had a career-high 9 sacks and 23 quarterback hits last season, to go along with 65 tackles. The season before, he had 98 tackles.

Wilkins has played in every game over the last three seasons and has only missed two games in five seasons.

The market for top defensive linemen like Wilkins is probably in the $20-$25 million range per year, with something around $23 million per season the most likely amount for Wilkins.

The Dolphins are already paying big money to Tyreek Hill, Bradley Chubb and Jalen Ramsey. The team needs to create space for Tua Tagovailoa’s impending contract extension. Miami already is cutting Xavien Howard, and it seems they are reluctantly deciding not to retain Wilkins.