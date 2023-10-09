Dolphins breakout star dealing with knee injury

One of the Miami Dolphins’ most explosive playmakers is dealing with an injury.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Monday that rookie running back De’Von Achane suffered a knee injury in the team’s Week 5 win over the New York Giants. McDaniel said Achane is still being evaluated and that more information would be available at a later date.

De’Von Achane is dealing with a knee injury. Mike McDaniel said a decision has not been made on Jeff Wilson yet. pic.twitter.com/3Sl4GtNXck — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) October 9, 2023

Achane left Miami’s 31-16 win in the fourth quarter after his right leg bent awkwardly underneath him when he was tackled. Initial speculation was that Achane injured his ankle, but it is his knee that the Dolphins are focusing on.

#FinsUp RB De'Von Achane exited with a right ankle injury after this play Up-to-date analysis⏩https://t.co/XmWzz0WzqD pic.twitter.com/RXNFfmXKx8 — Sports Injury Central (@SICscore) October 8, 2023

Achane, a third-round draft pick out of Texas A&M, was inactive in Week 1. He then got just two touches in Week 2. You could make the argument that he has been the most exciting player in the NFL since.

Achane ran for 203 yards on 18 carries and scored 2 rushing touchdowns in Miami’s blowout win over the Denver Broncos in Week 3. He added 4 catches for 30 yards and another 2 receiving touchdowns. The speedster then proved the performance was not a fluke by rushing for 101 yards in a Week 4 loss to the Buffalo Bills and 151 yards on Sunday against the Giants.

In the four games he has played, Achane is averaging an absurd 12.1 yards per carry. The Dolphins will likely play it safe with him, but it would be a huge disappointment if he had to miss time.