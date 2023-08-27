Dolphins-Jaguars game suspended after Daewood Davis carted off

Saturday’s preseason game between the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars was called off in the fourth quarter after one of the players was carted off with a concerning injury.

Daewood Davis, a rookie out of Western Kentucky, was carted off the field after being hit while attempting to make a catch.

Daewood Davis injury. Praying he’s ok pic.twitter.com/eAhIZGKKGM — Andrew (@AndrewFazzolare) August 27, 2023

The injury occurred on a 3rd-and-3 play where Davis was running a slant. Several players gathered around Davis while he was attended to by medical personnel.

There was 8:32 left in the game when the teams decided not to continue playing.

Miami offered a positive update on Davis, saying the receiver had been taken to Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville for further evaluation. Davis was said to be conscious and had movement in all extremities.

Dolphins WR Daewood Davis suffered an injury in tonight’s game and has been taken to Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville for further evaluation. He is conscious and has movement in all extremities. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 27, 2023

Davis played at Oregon prior to transferring to Western Kentucky. He had 63 catches for 872 yards and seven touchdowns last season and was honored as a Conference USA Honorable Mention.