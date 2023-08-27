 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, August 26, 2023

Dolphins-Jaguars game suspended after Daewood Davis carted off

August 26, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read

Daewood Davis on the field

Saturday’s preseason game between the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars was called off in the fourth quarter after one of the players was carted off with a concerning injury.

Daewood Davis, a rookie out of Western Kentucky, was carted off the field after being hit while attempting to make a catch.

The injury occurred on a 3rd-and-3 play where Davis was running a slant. Several players gathered around Davis while he was attended to by medical personnel.

There was 8:32 left in the game when the teams decided not to continue playing.

Miami offered a positive update on Davis, saying the receiver had been taken to Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville for further evaluation. Davis was said to be conscious and had movement in all extremities.

Davis played at Oregon prior to transferring to Western Kentucky. He had 63 catches for 872 yards and seven touchdowns last season and was honored as a Conference USA Honorable Mention.

Article Tags

Daewood Davis
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus