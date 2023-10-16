Dolphins legend Larry Csonka reacts after 49ers, Eagles lose in Week 6

Larry Csonka was in a celebratory mood on Sunday after there were a couple of big upsets in Week 6 of the NFL season.

The Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers entered Week 6 as the only unbeaten teams in the NFL. That all changed when both teams lost.

First, the Niners were surprised by the Cleveland Browns in a 19-17 defeat. Cleveland got the win despite starting quarterback Deshaun Watson missing the game due to a shoulder injury, which left backup quarterback P.J. Walker getting the start. San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy passed for just 125 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the loss.

Then in the late slate of games, the New York Jets came back from down 14-3 to win 20-14, handing Philly its first loss.

This season, the last of the unbeaten teams dropped very early, which gave Csonka a reason to celebrate. A star for the 1972 Dolphins, Csonka shared a photo on X of him and his former teammates popping champagne bottles.

The ’72 Dolphins are the only NFL team to go undefeated for an entire season. They went 17-0 and won the Super Bowl that season. They have long had a tradition of popping champagne and celebrating every time the last undefeated team in the league lost each season.

The ’72 Dolphins last year celebrated the 50th anniversary of their unbeaten season. The 2007 New England Patriots got close to Miami, but they lost in the Super Bowl to the Giants that year to finish 18-1. Miami is still able to keep celebrating 51 years later.