Report: 2 teams were willing to pay Jonathan Taylor

Jonathan Taylor remains with the Indianapolis Colts, but there reportedly were two teams willing to pay him top running back money.

NFL reporter Josina Anderson said on Thursday that both the Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers were willing to make Taylor one of the highest-paid running backs in the league.

I’m told both the #Dolphins and #Packers were both willing to give RB Jonathan Taylor a contract that placed him among the highest-paid running backs in the NFL entering this season, per source. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 31, 2023

Anderson did not provide details beyond that, so we don’t know the length or amount of the contract proposals. And it doesn’t matter at this point, as the Colts decided to keep Taylor.

Taylor was a second-round pick by the Colts in 2020 and is in the final season of his four-year rookie contract. He’s making $4.3 million this year, and the Colts would be able to retain his rights for two more seasons through the franchise tag.

Taylor was trying to force a trade away from Indianapolis after growing upset with team owner Jim Irsay’s handling of his contract. But Irsay has not relented, so Taylor will begin the season on the physically unable to perform list.

Ultimately, Anderson’s report is not a surprise considering both teams were reported to have been involved in trade talks for the running back.