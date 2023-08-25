Report: Colts have discussed Jonathan Taylor trade with 1 team

The Indianapolis Colts have given star running back Jonathan Taylor permission to seek a trade, and they have reportedly discussed a potential deal with at least one team.

The Miami Dolphins have made a formal offer to the Colts for Taylor, according to a report from Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. While the Colts rejected the proposal, the two teams had not broken off negotiations as of Thursday evening.

Jackson added that at least one other team has made a “serious offer” for Taylor, with the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears also believed to have interest. Though, no team has come close to meeting Indy’s asking price, which is said to be a first-round pick or something comparable.

ESPN’s Stephen Holder said this week that the Colts have given Taylor a deadline of Tuesday to pursue trade opportunities. That is when NFL teams need to have their rosters down to 53 players.

The Dolphins have been viewed as the most likely suitor if the Colts actually do trade Taylor. Miami also recently looked into another star running back.

Taylor will make just over $4 million in base salary this year, which is the final season of his rookie contract. He has been seeking a new deal, but the Colts have made it clear they will not give him one at this time.

After leading the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards in 2021, Taylor battled an ankle issue last season. He was limited to 11 games but still rushed for 861 yards and averaged 4.5 yards per carry.