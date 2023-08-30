Mystery team that tried to trade for Jonathan Taylor identified

At least two teams were believed to have engaged in discussions with the Indianapolis Colts recently about a potential trade for Jonathan Taylor. One of them was the Miami Dolphins, and the second has now been identified as well.

The Green Bay Packers made an effort to trade for Taylor prior to the Colts’ self-imposed deadline of Tuesday afternoon, according to ESPN’s Stephen Holder. The Packers still have interest in the star running back, and Taylor would reportedly welcome a trade to Green Bay.

Taylor has been repeatedly linked to the Dolphins, who have been looking for ways to add a top-tier back all offseason. Sources told Holder that Miami made multiple offers to the Colts involving players and draft picks.

It is unclear what the Packers offered, but their interest was said to be legitimate. Green Bay already has quality running back depth with Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon. Their interest in Taylor may indicate that they are willing to part ways with one of the two.

Taylor is in the final year of his rookie contract and is set to make $4.3 million. The Colts have attached a high asking price to him, so teams would have to meet that and also work to sign Taylor to an extension. That is the biggest obstacle standing in the way of a deal.

At least one other NFC team that was previously linked to Taylor has reportedly bowed out of the sweepstakes.

After leading the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards in 2021, Taylor battled an ankle issue last season. He was limited to 11 games but still rushed for 861 yards and averaged 4.5 yards per carry. The former Wisconsin star will begin the season on the physically unable to perform list, which means he is out for at least four games.