Colts make big decision on Jonathan Taylor

The Indianapolis Colts were unable to work out a trade involving Jonathan Taylor prior to their self-imposed Tuesday deadline, but that does not mean the star running back will be suiting up for them when the season begins.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Colts did not receive what they deemed to be a “fair-value offer” for Taylor and are keeping him for now. However, Taylor will begin the season on the physically unable to perform list, meaning he has been ruled out for at least four games.

No deal: Indianapolis did not find what it felt was a fair-value offer for Jonathan Taylor and it is not trading its All-Pro running back today, league sources tell ESPN. With no trade materializing today, Taylor now is expected to remain on the Physically Unable to Perform… pic.twitter.com/TvBXpIJCoc — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2023

Taylor will make $4.3 million in the final year of his rookie deal this season. He has been unhappy with his contract and wanted an extension, but the Colts were unwilling to give him one. The team eventually agreed to allow Taylor to pursue trade opportunities but gave him a deadline of Tuesday (when rosters had to be trimmed to 53 players) to find a suitable offer.

The Colts could still trade Taylor prior to the Oct. 31 deadline, but it does not seem like they want to. They have reportedly attached an asking price to him that is so high rival teams are almost certainly not going to pay it.

Taylor battled an ankle injury last season. It is unclear if he is not yet 100% healthy or if the Colts are keeping him on PUP because he refuses to play for them.

The Miami Dolphins have been viewed as the most likely suitor for Taylor. One report claimed there is at least one other team that discussed a potential deal with Indy.

After leading the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards in 2021, Taylor was limited to 11 games last season. He still rushed for 861 yards and averaged 4.5 yards per carry.