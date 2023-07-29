Dolphins sign big-name cornerback in wake of Jalen Ramsey injury

The Miami Dolphins are quickly pivoting to Plan B amid the injury to star cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported on Saturday that the Dolphins are signing veteran cornerback Eli Apple to a one-year deal. Apple had been unsigned after spending the last two seasons on the Cincinnati Bengals.

The 27-year-old Apple is one of the biggest NFL names at his position but not necessarily because of his skill. Apple is always in the headlines as a generational trash-talker and once even feuded with the media with a prominent Dolphins star (who is now his teammate).

When it comes to his on-field production, Apple has recorded 98 combined tackles, 18 passes defended, and two interceptions in 30 starts over the last two years combined. That should do for now for the Dolphins with Ramsey out for a significant period due to a knee injury suffered in training camp (though Miami also has Pro Bowler Xavien Howard and second-round rookie Cam Smith in their cornerback rotation).