Jalen Ramsey has big plan in mind despite knee injury

The Miami Dolphins will be without the services of Jalen Ramsey to start the 2023 NFL season, but the cornerback is hoping he won’t have to miss the entire year.

Ramsey was carted back into the locker room while participating in Dolphins practice on Thursday. He reportedly suffered a knee injury while defending Tyreek Hill on a routine pass play. The issue was determined to be a meniscus injury that will force Ramsey to have surgery.

The 8-time Pro Bowler is expected to miss at least six-to-eight weeks. If doctors determine that Ramsey’s meniscus would need to be removed rather than just repaired, the Dolphins star could be out for much longer.

#Dolphins star CB Jalen Ramsey is expected to miss at least six to eight weeks because of a meniscus injury that will require surgery, per source. Doctors will determine whether to remove the meniscus or repair it, which would be a much longer recovery. pic.twitter.com/UunjoutZrg — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 27, 2023

Despite the injury blow, Ramsey kept a positive tone on Twitter. The former All-Pro corner promised that he’ll be back “stronger than ever” in his first tweet after the injury news broke.

“I’ll be back on that field stronger than ever… in due time! This SO minor for God’s child! I trust fully & know He got me! Im [sic] forever grateful to worship His name! I know my brothers gone hold it down until I’m back tho!

“Appreciate the love & support!

“Time to get right!” said Ramsey.

That end of the season push gon be legendary! 🙏🏾🧡🩵 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) July 27, 2023

Ramsey then followed up with a second tweet that could feel a tad bittersweet for Dolphins fans hoping he will be back sooner rather than later.

“That end of the season push gon [sic] be legendary!” Ramsey followed.

I’ll be back on that field stronger than ever… in due time! This SO minor for God’s child! I trust fully & know He got me! Im forever grateful to worship His name! I know my brothers gone hold it down until I’m back tho! 🤟🏾🧡🩵 Appreciate the love & support!

Time to get right! — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) July 27, 2023

Ramsey’s tweet indicates he is going to make a push to be ready to return before the season ends.

The Dolphins made a big splash when they acquired Ramsey from the Los Angeles Rams back in March. The star cornerback tallied 88 tackles and 4 interceptions last season.