Dolphins sign pass-rusher who starred for division rival

The Miami Dolphins have bolstered their defensive front with a very familiar face.

Veteran pass-rusher Trey Flowers agreed to a one-year contract with the Dolphins on Sunday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the deal could be worth up to $3 million with incentives.

The #Dolphins are signing former #Lions pass-rusher Trey Flowers to a 1-year deal worth $2.1M with a chance to get to $3M with incentives, source said. With scheme familiarity, he should hit the ground running, as Miami adds a veteran right before the season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 28, 2022

Flowers was drafted by the Patriots in the fourth round back in 2015. He spent the first three seasons of his career in New England and became a core part of a defense that won two Super Bowls. Flowers then cashed in on that success by signing a five-year, $90 million deal with the Lions prior to the 2019 season, but his time in Detroit was a disappointment.

After recording seven sacks in 15 games in his first season with the Lions, Flowers played in just 14 games total over the past two years due to injuries. He had 1.5 sacks last year and two the year before. The Dolphins are hoping they get the version of Flowers who starred for their division rival for three years.