Report reveals Dolphins’ stance on trading for QB

The Miami Dolphins have a serious quarterback issue, but it does not sound like they are planning to address it via the trade market.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote in a column published Wednesday that the Dolphins trading for a veteran quarterback “doesn’t seem likely at this point.”

The Dolphins last week placed Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve in the wake of his latest concussion. Tagovailoa will be eligible to return in Week 8, though the Dolphins have not placed any timeline on his recovery. It remains a possibility that the former first-round pick will not return to action this season.

Skylar Thompson started for Miami in Sunday’s 24-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, and he was knocked out of that game with an injury of his own. Thompson’s status for Week 4 is now unclear, and Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel has not ruled out the possibility of starting Tyler Huntley when the team takes on the Tennessee Titans on Monday night.

Despite all that, a source told Fowler that the Dolphins have not put much — if any — thought into trying to acquire a quarterback via trade.

The Dolphins are 1-2 following their loss to Seattle. There is not much optimism that things will get better for the team while Tagovailoa is sidelined, though at least one star player has tried to maintain a positive attitude about the situation.