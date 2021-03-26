Dolphins trade back into top 10 of draft via swap with Eagles

The Miami Dolphins traded out of the top 10 of this year’s NFL Draft when they completed a blockbuster deal with the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, but they were back in just minutes later.

Shortly after it was reported that the Dolphins had traded the No. 3 overall pick to the San Francisco 49ers for the 12th overall pick and future picks, the Philadelphia Eagles announced that they had completed a trade of their own with Miami. That deal involves the Dolphins flipping the No. 12 pick to Philly in exchange for the No. 6 pick. The Eagles are also getting a future first-round pick in the deal.

Trade: #Eagles have traded picks No. 6 and No. 156 overall to the Dolphins in exchange for No. 12 overall, No. 123 overall, and a 2022 first-round pick. pic.twitter.com/Nzy949CsX4 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 26, 2021

The Dolphins look like the big winners here. They essentially acquired a future first-round pick to move back three spots in the draft. Since they are committed to Tua Tagovailoa and not looking to draft a quarterback, they were in a great position to make the deals. Miami also still has the 18th overall pick in the first round this year in addition to No. 6.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Eagles also expressed interest in moving up to No. 3, but they only wanted to do that if they were assured to land BYU’s Zach Wilson.

The NFL Draft is still more than a month away, but teams are already wheeling and dealing.