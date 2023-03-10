 Skip to main content
Dolphins send clear message with Tua Tagovailoa decision

March 10, 2023
by Grey Papke
Tua Tagovailoa celebrates a play

Jan 9, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) reacts after running with the football for a first down against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins appear to be sending a clear message about quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s future.

The Dolphins on Friday picked up Tagovailoa’s fifth-year option for $23.2 million. The team had until May to make the final decision but chose not to wait.

This looks like a clear sign of organizational confidence in the Miami quarterback. There had been some reports that the Dolphins may not be fully committed to Tagovailoa, but this would seem to counter that line of thinking quite strongly. The move suggests the team will not be in the market for any veteran competition this offseason.

Statistically, Tagovailoa was very impressive in 2022, throwing for 3,548 yards and 25 touchdowns to go with 8 interceptions. Multiple concussions have raised some concerns about his long-term future, but the Dolphins are, for now, still fully bought-in on their current quarterback.

