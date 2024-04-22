Could Dolphins target Tyreek Hill’s replacement in NFL Draft?

The Miami Dolphins could reportedly be hunting for a long-term replacement for wide receiver Tyreek Hill in this week’s NFL Draft.

The Dolphins are viewed by some teams as a potential landing spot for Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy, according to Albert Breer of The MMQB. Worthy would add more speed to an already fast offense, but notably, he is also viewed as a player that could allow the Dolphins to move on from Hill within a year or two.

Hill only just turned 30, but the Dolphins may already be thinking about a future beyond him. His cap hit increases to over $31 million this season, and Miami would be able to save roughly $50 million in cap space by moving on from him at the end of 2024. While Hill has been hugely productive in his two years with the Dolphins, age may be a concern for a player whose speed has always been a big part of his game.

Worthy’s speed has been well-documented. In theory, the Dolphins could still keep Hill and Jaylen Waddle as their top receiving options while Worthy gets comfortable, and then try to pair Waddle and Worthy beyond 2024. They do not pick until No. 21, however, so Worthy would have to stay on the board that long for them to consider this scenario.