Dolphins offer update on Daewood Davis after frightening injury

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Daewood Davis was carted off the field in a scary scene during Saturday night’s preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but there have been some positive updates about his health since.

Davis, a rookie out of Western Kentucky, was carted off after he was hit while trying to make a catch on a slant route across the middle of the field. He was motionless on the ground as players signaled for medical personnel to rush over.

The play occurred with 8:32 left in the game, and the two teams decided not to continue playing.

Davis was taken to Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville for further evaluation. Not long after the injury, the Dolphins announced that Daewood was conscious and had movement in all extremities.

On Sunday, the Dolphins shared the positive news that Davis had been released from the hospital and cleared to travel back to Miami with the team.

Dolphins WR Daewood Davis has been released from the hospital. He will travel home to Miami today with team personnel. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 27, 2023

The Dolphins-Jaguars game was the second one this preseason to end prematurely because of an injury. The important thing is that the players in both instances turned out to be fine.

Davis played at Oregon prior to transferring to Western Kentucky. He had 63 catches for 872 yards and 7 touchdowns last season and was honored as a Conference USA Honorable Mention.