Dolphins offer update on WR Grant DuBose following hospitalization

The Miami Dolphins have offered an update on Grant DuBose after the wide receiver was hospitalized on Sunday.

DuBose was hit hard after he caught a pass over the middle of the field during the third quarter of the Dolphins’ 20-12 loss to the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. After he laid motionless on the turf for several seconds, trainers and medical personnel cut DuBose’s jersey off and unscrewed his helmet to remove it. He was then taken off the field on a stretcher and admitted to a local hospital.

DuBose did not fly with the Dolphins back to Miami on Sunday. However, the team said on Monday that the 23-year-old has movement in all of his extremities after he sustained a head injury. Tests have “revealed positive results,” but DuBose remains under the care of doctors.

An update on the status of Dolphins WR Grant DuBose: After sustaining a head injury in yesterday’s game, Grant DuBose remained at a local Houston hospital for evaluation overnight. He has movement in all extremities and initial tests have revealed positive results. He remains… — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 16, 2024

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said after Sunday’s game that he felt bad that he threw the pass and put DuBose in a tough situation.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa said he felt he could’ve put Grant DuBose in a better position with his ball placement. He shared some inner thoughts on a subject that’s obviously sensitive to him as he watched his teammate stretchered off. pic.twitter.com/AlSpkPpYrT — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) December 15, 2024

The Green Bay Packers selected DuBose in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The former Charlotte wide receiver was waived during the preseason and signed with Miami. His catch on Sunday was just his second of the season.