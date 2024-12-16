 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, December 16, 2024

Dolphins offer update on WR Grant DuBose following hospitalization

December 16, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
A Miami Dolphins helmet on the grass

Aug 22, 2015; Charlotte, NC, USA; A Miami Dolphins helmet lays on the field prior to the start of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins have offered an update on Grant DuBose after the wide receiver was hospitalized on Sunday.

DuBose was hit hard after he caught a pass over the middle of the field during the third quarter of the Dolphins’ 20-12 loss to the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. After he laid motionless on the turf for several seconds, trainers and medical personnel cut DuBose’s jersey off and unscrewed his helmet to remove it. He was then taken off the field on a stretcher and admitted to a local hospital.

DuBose did not fly with the Dolphins back to Miami on Sunday. However, the team said on Monday that the 23-year-old has movement in all of his extremities after he sustained a head injury. Tests have “revealed positive results,” but DuBose remains under the care of doctors.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said after Sunday’s game that he felt bad that he threw the pass and put DuBose in a tough situation.

The Green Bay Packers selected DuBose in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The former Charlotte wide receiver was waived during the preseason and signed with Miami. His catch on Sunday was just his second of the season.

Article Tags

Grant DuBoseMiami Dolphins
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus