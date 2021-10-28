Dolphins star Xavien Howard has unique response to latest trade rumors

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard has been mentioned as a potential trade candidate heading into next week’s deadline, and it’s fair to wonder if the Pro Bowler would welcome a change of scenery. If so, he is not going to admit.

Howard was asked on Thursday about his name coming up in trade rumors. He simply smiled, pointed to his shirt and said, “Miami Dolphins, baby.”

Xavien Howard is asked what goes through his mind when his name pops up as a possible trade option. Howard points to his chest and says, “Miami Dolphins, baby,” with a smile. pic.twitter.com/QZv75APZvh — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) October 28, 2021

That would seemingly indicate that Howard is hoping to remain in Miami, but it’s possible he is playing coy.

If you remember, Howard requested a trade during the offseason. He was openly unhappy with his contract and said he did not feel the Dolphins were dealing with him in good faith. The two sides eventually agreed to a new deal.

Howard signed a five-year extension with the Dolphins in May 2019. He said during the offseason that he “didn’t completely understand” the contract at the time. Miami added incentives to the deal for 2021 after he held out and asked to be traded.

Would the Dolphins move on from Howard now? They’re 1-6 and nowhere near playoff contention. They also have another cornerback making top dollar in Byron Jones, who signed five-year, $82.5 million free agent contract with the team last year. It would not be a surprise if Miami looks to free up some cap space while also acquiring a draft pick.