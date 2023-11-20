Dorian Thompson-Robinson wore ridiculous outfit to Browns’ game

Dorian Thompson-Robinson on Sunday won an NFL start for the first time in his career. It’s a good thing he got the victory, because he would have looked Cam Newton levels of silly if he had to wear his clothes to a losing team press conference.

Thompson-Robinson was wearing a huge coat and oversized pants to his Cleveland Browns’ game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. His pants were so baggy they looked somewhat like bell-bottoms. His puffy coat was so wide and long that you could barely see his hands.

That outfit looked ridiculous. It’s a good thing his Browns won 13-10 over the Steelers so he didn’t have to endure even more embarrassment.

The rookie quarterback has appeared in four games this season for Cleveland. He has passed for 295 yards, no touchdowns and 4 interceptions.