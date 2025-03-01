49ers linked to trade involving surprising player

The San Francisco 49ers may wind up trading more than one of their top wide receivers this offseason.

The 49ers have received trade interest in wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic. The Niners appear willing to at least listen to overtures, though there is no indication they are actively trying to make a deal.

With a Brock Purdy extension likely coming this offseason, the 49ers have to make sure they maintain some financial flexibility. There are also concerns about their aging roster. As a trade chip, Aiyuk could potentially help address both of those things if the Niners did decide to move him.

Nov 12, 2018; Santa Clara, CA, USA; A general overall view of the San Francisco 49ers logo at midfield at Levi’s Stadium prior to the game against the New York Giants. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

On the other hand, a trade now would be a huge about-face from where things were a year ago. Aiyuk engaged in an extended holdout while the 49ers strongly resisted trading him, and the two sides ultimately agreed to a four-year, $120 million deal at the end of the offseason. Moving him a year after that drama would be a surprise.

Aiyuk’s trade value also might not be as high as it once was. The wide receiver suffered a torn ACL and MCL seven games into the season and is working his way back from that. Still, he is young enough that he can come back from it, as he turns 27 on March 17.

The 49ers appear poised to trade another top offensive weapon as well. It is hard to imagine them trading Aiyuk as well, but if a compelling offer comes along, they might be tempted.