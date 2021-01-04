 Skip to main content
Doug Pederson defends decision to play Nate Sudfeld over Jalen Hurts

January 3, 2021
by Larry Brown

Doug Pederson

Doug Pederson defended his decision to play Nate Sudfeld over Jalen Hurts in the fourth quarter of the team’s 20-14 loss to Washington on Sunday night.

The Philadelphia Eagles were in a 17-14 game with Washington when Pederson pulled Hurts to play Sudfeld. The decision left many people confused, especially as Sudfeld struggled.

So why did Pederson put in Sudfeld for the entire quarter, as if the game did not have playoff implications for the NFC East? He said after the game that he “was coaching to win.”

If he were really coaching to win, he would have kept Hurts in the game, or brought in Carson Wentz. But playing Sudfeld? That was not a winning decision.

The Eagles’ moves were so mind-boggling that Cris Collinsworth called them out and expected to hear from the NFL over it.

