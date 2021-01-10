Report: Doug Pederson’s job with Eagles not safe

The Philadelphia Eagles had an ugly 2020 season that fittingly ended with a tanking controversy, and now there is talk that they could wind up searching for a new head coach.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported on “Sunday NFL Countdown” that Doug Pederson’s status as head coach of the Eagles is “not firm.” Mortensen said he and ESPN colleague Tim McManus were told Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie is concerned about the current state of the franchise.

“Pederson could be out if owner Jeffrey Lurie is not confident about Pederson’s vision going forward after the two meet again soon,” Mortensen said. “Lurie’s concerns extend well beyond Carson Wentz.”

This is not the first time this season that we have heard that Pederson is on the hot seat. The coach even acknowledged it early in the year, though a report prior to Week 17 claimed the Eagles are planning to bring him back.

Of course, we still don’t know exactly what happened in that Week 17 game. Pederson benched Jalen Hurts in favor of Nate Sudfeld late in Philly’s loss to Washington. While the Eagles were already eliminated from playoff contention, some felt they were tanking in order to improve their draft position. Players were said to be furious about it and needed to be restrained from going after Pederson.

One Eagles veteran defended Pederson’s decision to play Sudfeld, which could indicate there is a locker room divide. If that is the case and Lurie feels the issues can’t easily be resolved, he could decide to bring in a new head coach.