Doug Pederson pulls ruthless move at NFL roster deadline

Doug Pederson is officially the anti-Doc Rivers.

The Jacksonville Jaguars coach Pederson went viral for his ruthless move at Tuesday’s NFL roster deadline. Pederson (or at least Jaguars management) decided to cut his own son, Josh Pederson. A 25-year-old tight end, Josh was not on the final 53-man roster announced by the Jags at the deadline.

Josh, who stands 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds, played four years in college at Louisiana-Monroe. He was undrafted in 2021 but spent some time on the offseason squads of the San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints, and Kansas City Chiefs. Josh then played a season in 2023 for the USFL’s Houston Gamblers before signing with his father’s Jags last month.

It did not look like Josh had much of a chance to crack the final roster with Jacksonville already employing tight ends Evan Engram, Luke Farrell, and Brenton Strange. Now that Josh has indeed failed to survive the last round of cuts, the Jags will just have to leave the feel-good father-son vibes to the Dallas Cowboys.