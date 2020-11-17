Drew Brees posts cute photo on Instagram about care from his ‘medical team’

Drew Brees posted a cute photo on Instagram Monday night about his injury status.

Word emerged on Monday that Brees has a collapsed lung and multiple rib fractures as a result of a hit he took in the New Orleans Saints’ win over the 49ers on Sunday. Brees actually reportedly entered the game with cracked ribs on his right side from the week before.

On top of all the rib injuries and collapsed lung, Brees is said to be dealing with a shoulder injury. But don’t worry about him — he has the best medical team taking care of him. Brees posted a photo of his children playing doctor with him as the patient.

“Who Dat Nation: I’ve got the best medical team in the world…will be back in no time!” he wrote as his caption.

Brees was being checked by one of his sons with what appeared to be a toy stethoscope. He also appeared to have a plastic respirator type device to practice his breathing.

The Saints have won six in a row and are 7-2 on the season. They will have Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill as fill-ins at quarterback while Brees is out.