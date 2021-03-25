Drew Brees’ family changed mind about his retirement

Drew Brees says that his family members changed their minds about his retirement.

Brees recently made his retirement from the NFL official with this video announcement. The former New Orleans Saints quarterback appeared to be having a hard time with his decision before making the announcement official. His family may have made the choice easier.

Brees was a guest on “Ellen” for an interview that aired on Wednesday. Brees shared that after the 2019 season, he asked his kids whether he should retire. They said no, even though he explained that it meant he would have more time to spend with them. But after the 2020 season, their answer changed. That apparently helped convince Brees it was time to say goodbye.

Brees said he was driving with his family before the 2020 season and asked if they thought he should retire. Their answer: "NOOOO!" He doubled-down "but it'd be to spend more time with you." Again: "No." He says he asked again this offseason. They said: "Yea, it's time" #Saints — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) March 24, 2021

It’s a cute story, but it just helps show that the time was right for Brees.

The 42-year-old was still playing well, and the Saints were Super Bowl contenders. But maybe the ugly injuries Brees went through were enough to convince him it was time. Now he is on to a new role as a broadcaster with NBC.