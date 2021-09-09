Drew Brees’ hair has made a huge comeback

Drew Brees’ playing career may be over, but his hair is just getting started.

Brees on Thursday made his first appearance on NBC’s coverage of the NFL regular season since retiring. His new role with NBC was officially announced after he retired in March.

Ahead of the season-opening game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brees was sitting at NBC’s desk and providing commentary. His new hair was noticeable.

Drew Brees hair *send tweet* pic.twitter.com/B0CCvCWYnd — Pub Sports Radio ™ (@PubSportsRadio) September 9, 2021

Compare that to how he looked before. Brees’ hair is darker, thicker, fuller, and there is more of it than there used to be. Good for him.

We first noticed the new hair back in February, and it looks like that was accurate. Brees definitely reminds us of how Brian Urlacher looked after getting his hair redone.