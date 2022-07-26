Drew Brees reveals reason he will not broadcast games in 2022

Drew Brees will not return to NBC this season, and there have been differing reports regarding why his stint with the network was so brief. The former New Orleans Saints star says there is one reason he did not want to call games again in 2022.

In a wide-ranging interview with Chris Rosvoglou of The Spun that was published on Tuesday, Brees was asked if he still envisions himself in a broadcasting role at some point in the future. He said it is “something I’ll always consider” but that he wanted to spend more time with his family.

“The reason I didn’t do it this year, from a broadcasting perspective, is my family,” Brees said. “You have to be gone for the weekends, and that’s what I basically did as a player. These are such valuable moments for my kids. I want to be as active and involved in their weekend activities. That doesn’t quite mesh right now with a broadcasting career.”

Brees also hinted that he thought he would have more opportunities to call NFL games at NBC.

“I really enjoyed broadcasting games. I had a chance to broadcast Notre Dame football games last year. I only got the chance to broadcast two NFL games,” he said. “I certainly would’ve loved to have more. I feel like that’s where my skillset can bring the most value, getting inside of the quarterback or play caller.”

One report claimed NBC was generally unimpressed with Brees’ on-air performance. The former New Orleans Saints star made it seem like it was his choice to leave the network, however.

We probably have not seen the last of Brees in a broadcast setting, whether it be calling games or working as a studio analyst. He may even have another job offer waiting for him, though it sounds like he is leaning toward taking a year off.