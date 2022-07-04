 Skip to main content
Drew Lock has fun with US Open tennis Twitter account

July 4, 2022
by Larry Brown
Drew Lock after a game

Dec 8, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) walks on the field after the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Drew Lock had some fun on the 4th of July.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback received some unwanted attention this weekend when he caught a stray Twitter barb. The US Open Tennis Twitter account jabbed Lock in response to a negative tennis tweet by a sports fan.

Lock decided to showed some good humor on Monday. He wished his Twitter followers a happy 4th and even shouted out the person running the US Open account.

Well played, Drew. Well played.

Lock is entering his fourth season in the NFL after being a second-round pick in 2012. He spent the last three seasons with Denver but is now a member of the Seahawks after being included in the Russell Wilson trade. Lock is looking to capture the starting QB job for Seattle.

