Drew Lock has fun with US Open tennis Twitter account

Drew Lock had some fun on the 4th of July.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback received some unwanted attention this weekend when he caught a stray Twitter barb. The US Open Tennis Twitter account jabbed Lock in response to a negative tennis tweet by a sports fan.

Lock decided to showed some good humor on Monday. He wished his Twitter followers a happy 4th and even shouted out the person running the US Open account.

Happy 4th to all but especially to the intern at the @usopen 🇺🇸😂❤️12s — Drew Lock (@DrewLock23) July 4, 2022

Well played, Drew. Well played.

Lock is entering his fourth season in the NFL after being a second-round pick in 2012. He spent the last three seasons with Denver but is now a member of the Seahawks after being included in the Russell Wilson trade. Lock is looking to capture the starting QB job for Seattle.