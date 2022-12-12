Drew Lock goes viral for funny gesture on sidelines

Drew Lock went viral on Sunday for an unintentionally funny gesture he made.

Lock’s Seattle Seahawks were trailing the Carolina Panthers 10-0 in the first quarter of their Week 14 game. Geno Smith threw deep down the left sideline for Noah Fant, but the pass went incomplete.

Lock, who is Seattle’s backup quarterback, seemed to want a pass interference call and was making a gesture for the officials to throw a flag.

Drew Lock wanted a flag, I think 😹 pic.twitter.com/6HY8kqwdJk — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) December 11, 2022

Lock’s gestured may have been to request a flag, but it looked like something else that people found to be humorous.

Yes, Lock may have wanted his team to run a jerk route.

Wants them to run a jerk route — Dan Weiner (Parity) (@ReallyDanWeiner) December 11, 2022

There was a flag on the play for defensive offsides, so Lock partially got his wish.

Seattle ended up losing at home 30-24.