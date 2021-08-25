Drew Lock gets vote of confidence from Vic Fangio despite losing QB job

It’s clear that Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio is trying to keep quarterback Drew Lock’s spirits up despite passing him over for the team’s starting job.

Fangio spoke about Lock in his press conference on Wednesday, affirming that the franchise still has faith in Lock going forward as a potential long-term starter.

“I don’t have any doubt Drew is going to be a quality starting quarterback in this league.” – Vic Fangio on Lock — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) August 25, 2021

Fangio is saying what he has to say, but there’s no doubt the decision to name Teddy Bridgewater starter is likely to have some effect on Lock. After starting last year and seemingly having the faith of the franchise, that has definitely eroded some. In general, it’s not a particularly common career path for a young quarterback to start, lose the job, and then later come back and provide a long-term solution.

Lock threw for 16 touchdowns but added a league-leading 15 interceptions last year. No matter what Fangio says, his future with Denver isn’t really clear at the moment, though he may well have the chance to get his job back quickly if Bridgewater struggles.