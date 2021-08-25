Broncos name Teddy Bridgewater starting QB

The Denver Broncos have invested a lot into former second-round pick Drew Lock, but they clearly do not feel he will give them their best chance to win in 2021.

The Broncos announced on Wednesday that Teddy Bridgewater will be the team’s starting quarterback against the New York Giants in Week 1.

Coach Fangio informed our team this morning that Teddy Bridgewater will be the Broncos’ starting quarterback. pic.twitter.com/ZU0hNCi0kg — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 25, 2021

Bridgewater came to Denver via a trade with the Carolina Panthers earlier this offseason. Head coach Vic Fangio said from the start that Bridgewater and Lock would compete for the starting job, and Bridgewater won out.

Lock started 13 games for the Broncos last season. He threw 15 interceptions, most of which came late in the year.

Bridgewater was impressive in last week’s preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks. Fangio had high praise for him after the win.

While it would be premature to say the Broncos have completely given up on Lock, the fact that he was beat out by Bridgewater is not a great sign for his future with the franchise.