Drew Rosenhaus shares Tyreek Hill’s stance on trade

Tyreek Hill spoke like a player who wants to be traded following the Miami Dolphins’ loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, but the star wide receiver’s agent insists there are no plans to push for that to happen.

Hill refused to play in the fourth quarter of Miami’s 32-20 season-ending loss to the New York Jets. After the game, he spoke about his time with the Dolphins in the past tense and said he is “opening the door” and “out.” You can listen to the full comments here.

Drew Rosenhaus, Hill’s agent, discussed the situation during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” Thursday. Rosenhaus reiterated that Hill opted not to have wrist surgery after suffering an injury during the preseason, even though doctors recommended it. The agent said Hill’s willingness to play through pain shows how committed he is to the Dolphins.

Rosenhaus also said Hill is not seeking a trade.

“What you see with Tyreek is very genuine. He wants to win. It’s not good enough for him not to make the playoffs. He’s very passionate,” Rosenhaus said. “I think at the end of the day, he’s committed to this Dolphins football team. He had an excellent meeting with (general manager) Chris Grier and (head coach) Mike McDaniel. I believe that Tyreek is a great asset to the Dolphins and I think he’s the least guy that people should be worried about for this organization. They have many more worries. Tyreek Hill is not one of them.”

McDaniel confirmed on Tuesday that Hill refused to play late in Miami’s loss to the Jets. McDaniel said he and Hill had a productive clear-the-air meeting and that the coach told Hill that will not be tolerated going forward.

A video that went viral appeared to show the moment Hill quit on the Dolphins.

In addition to his postgame comments, Hill also made a telling change to his social media profile earlier this week. If what Rosenhaus said is accurate, it is possible Hill has finally cooled off after the disappointing end to the season.