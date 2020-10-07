Dwayne Haskins benched in favor of Kyle Allen for Week 5

The Washington Football Team has apparently seen enough of Dwayne Haskins for the time being, as the former first-round pick is expected to be benched for Sunday’s game.

Kyle Allen will start over Haskins against the Los Angeles Rams, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. Haskins has actually fallen to third on the depth chart, as Alex Smith will be Allen’s backup.

There were numerous reports heading into last week’s game that indicated Haskins was in danger of losing his starting job if he did not play well. He responded with arguably his most efficient game of the season, as he completed 32-of-45 passes for 314 yards and had a season-best passer rating of 90.4. Haskins also rushed for a touchdown. Washington lost 31-17 to the Baltimore Ravens.

Allen has familiarity with Washington’s system, as he played for head coach Ron Rivera with the Carolina Panthers. Despite being 1-3, Washington is still alive in the abysmal NFC East. They clearly feel Allen gives them a better chance to contend than Haskins at this point.

Haskins’ agent took to Twitter on Sunday to vent about the talk of Haskins being benched. He certainly won’t be happy with the decision.