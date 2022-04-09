 Skip to main content
Dwayne Haskins killed after being hit by car

April 9, 2022
by Grey Papke

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was killed Saturday morning when he was hit by a car in Florida.

Haskins’ agent told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that the 24-year-old quarterback was training with other members of the Steelers in South Florida, and was struck and killed by a vehicle.

Haskins was a star quarterback at Ohio State, where he memorably threw 50 touchdown passes as a sophomore. He was drafted by Washington in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, but was released late in 2020. He later landed with the Steelers, who at one point put him in the mix to win the starting job after Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement.

Haskins would have turned 25 early next month.

