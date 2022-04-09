Dwayne Haskins killed after being hit by car

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was killed Saturday morning when he was hit by a car in Florida.

Haskins’ agent told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that the 24-year-old quarterback was training with other members of the Steelers in South Florida, and was struck and killed by a vehicle.

Dwayne Haskins, a standout at Ohio State before becoming Washington’s first-round pick and playing in Pittsburgh, died this morning when he got hit by a car in South Florida, per his agent Cedric Saunders. Haskins would have turned 25 years old on May 3. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 9, 2022

Haskins was a star quarterback at Ohio State, where he memorably threw 50 touchdown passes as a sophomore. He was drafted by Washington in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, but was released late in 2020. He later landed with the Steelers, who at one point put him in the mix to win the starting job after Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement.

Haskins would have turned 25 early next month.

Photo: Nov 14, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins (3) warms up before he game against the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports