Dwayne Haskins returns to Washington practice after battling illness

Dwayne Haskins has returned to practice for the Washington Football Team.

Haskins was demoted last week as the team’s starting quarterback. He did missed some time last week due to an illness after being demoted and did not attend the team’s game against the Rams in Week 5.

Haskins missed time this week as well, but he returned to practice and the team facility for meetings on Friday. Washington head coach Ron Rivera says that Haskins was battling a gastrointestinal issue.

Washington QB Dwayne Haskins is back in the facility and in meetings today, I’m told. Ron Rivera said Thursday that Haskins has been battling a gastrointestinal issue. Kyle Allen remains the starting QB. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 16, 2020

Kyle Allen started against the Rams but was knocked out of the game. He was replaced by Alex Smith, but Rivera said Allen would remain the starter if healthy.

Haskins was the No. 15 overall pick by Washington last season but has not produced well to start his career. There have also been some reported issues about his attitude and priorities.

Washington could consider trying to trade Haskins ahead of the deadline.