Tributes pour in for Dwayne Haskins after QB’s death

Tributes poured on for Dwayne Haskins on Saturday after the quarterback’s tragic death.

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, who coached Haskins last season, was among the first to issue a public response to Haskins’ death.

Statement from Head Coach Mike Tomlin: pic.twitter.com/hI5QaKzBUq — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 9, 2022

The Washington Commanders, who drafted Haskins in 2018, issued a pair of statements. One came from owners Daniel and Tanya Snyder, while a second came from “heartbroken” head coach Ron Rivera.

Statement from co-owners Dan and Tanya Snyder pic.twitter.com/6Dn0z3RbeQ — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 9, 2022

Statement from head coach Ron Rivera pic.twitter.com/tVBLva7Dsd — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 9, 2022

Haskins’ death also prompted several devastated reactions from his Ohio State family. Among them was Urban Meyer, who coached Haskins at Ohio State.

Heartbroken to hear of the loss of Dwayne Haskins Jr. My thoughts and prayers go out to his incredible family. One of the greatest QB’s in Ohio State history, but an even better son, teammate, and friend. God Bless!! pic.twitter.com/lM9Z8LzMhe — Urban Meyer (@CoachUrbanMeyer) April 9, 2022

Buckeyes quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis tweeted that he was “absolutely devastated” to hear the news about Haskins.

Absolutely devastated. He was an incredible person, a great friend, and Brother. No doubt where he is right now. Love you Dwayne, Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/HC1ATy1UOb — Corey Dennis (@CoreyDennis_) April 9, 2022

Joe Burrow spent a year with Haskins at Ohio State, and ultimately transferred to LSU because of Haskins’ hold on the starting job. Burrow said it was “tough to find the words” to react to Haskins’ death.

Tough to find the words… you will be missed pic.twitter.com/x9bNzmRvCv — Joey Burrow (@JoeyB) April 9, 2022

Haskins was killed Saturday when he was struck by a car in South Florida. He was 24 years old.

Photo: Feb 7, 2020; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins sits court side of the game between the Washington Wizards and the Dallas Mavericks at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports