Saturday, April 9, 2022

Tributes pour in for Dwayne Haskins after QB’s death

April 9, 2022
by Grey Papke

Dwayne Haskins looking on

Tributes poured on for Dwayne Haskins on Saturday after the quarterback’s tragic death.

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, who coached Haskins last season, was among the first to issue a public response to Haskins’ death.

The Washington Commanders, who drafted Haskins in 2018, issued a pair of statements. One came from owners Daniel and Tanya Snyder, while a second came from “heartbroken” head coach Ron Rivera.

Haskins’ death also prompted several devastated reactions from his Ohio State family. Among them was Urban Meyer, who coached Haskins at Ohio State.

Buckeyes quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis tweeted that he was “absolutely devastated” to hear the news about Haskins.

Joe Burrow spent a year with Haskins at Ohio State, and ultimately transferred to LSU because of Haskins’ hold on the starting job. Burrow said it was “tough to find the words” to react to Haskins’ death.

Haskins was killed Saturday when he was struck by a car in South Florida. He was 24 years old.

Photo: Feb 7, 2020; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins sits court side of the game between the Washington Wizards and the Dallas Mavericks at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

